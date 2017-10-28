Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Judge recalls key rulings from his 50 years on federal bench

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Judge Damon J. Keith is interviewed in his office in Detroit. Keith, marking 50 years as a federal judge.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Judge Damon J. Keith is interviewed in his office in Detroit. Keith, marking 50 years as a federal judge.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Judge Damon J. Keith is interviewed in his office in Detroit.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Judge Damon J. Keith is interviewed in his office in Detroit.

Updated 11 minutes ago

DETROIT — Judge Damon J. Keith thinks back on his 50 years on the federal bench and remembers many tumultuous and significant times, including being sued by President Richard Nixon after ruling that wiretapping couldn't be done without a court order.

The 95-year-old from Detroit, the only African-American among six current federal judges who have served 50 or more years according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, still hears cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. His approach — in or out of the spotlight, on or off the bench — is the same: Fight for the Constitution, not with each other.

“Just treat everyone with dignity,” said Keith, who will be honored at a gala Saturday in Detroit for reaching the half-century mark.

The phrase “Equal justice under law,” which is etched onto the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, drives Keith and reminds him of lessons Thurgood Marshall taught him as one of his professors at Howard University. Marshall became the first black Supreme Court justice in October 1967 — the same month Keith, a prominent lawyer in his own right by then, was appointed to the federal bench.

He recalled Marshall saying, “The white men wrote those four words. When you leave Howard, I want you to go out and practice law and see what you can do to enforce those four words.”

“And that's what I've tried to do,” Keith said last week at Detroit's historic federal court building, where he's had an office since President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed him to the federal district court 50 years ago.

In 1970, Keith ordered a bus policy and new boundaries in the Pontiac, Michigan, school district to break up racial segregation.

A year later, he made another groundbreaking decision, finding that Hamtramck, Michigan, illegally destroyed black neighborhoods in the name of urban renewal with the federal government's help. The remedy was 200 housing units for blacks. The court case is still alive decades later due to disputes over property taxes and the slow pace of construction.

The wiretapping ruling against Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell also came in 1971. Keith said they couldn't engage in the warrantless wiretapping of three people suspected of conspiring to destroy government property. The decision was affirmed by the appellate court, and the Nixon administration appealed and sued Keith personally.

“That's why I had to get a lawyer to represent me before the Supreme Court. And they affirmed me unanimously,” Keith said.

Keith remembered the wiretapping case going smoothly at first. He invited the attorneys for the U.S. government and the defendants, who were part of a group of white supporters of civil rights seen as radical by some and called the White Panthers, to his office. The defendants' lawyers had been held in contempt of court by a Chicago judge, and Keith assured them things would be different with him.

“I served them coffee and doughnuts, we sat down, and I said, ‘Now, in this court we're going to treat you men with dignity. When you get up to speak, the court will hear you and we'll have a rebuttal by the other side, I'll make a ruling and we'll move on,'” Keith recalled.

Keith rose to chief judge in 1975. President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the appeals court two years later.

As an appellate judge, he ruled against another president, George W. Bush, saying he couldn't conduct secret deportation hearings of terrorism suspects. Keith's 2002 opinion contained the line, “Democracies die behind closed doors.” A similar phrase is now the slogan of The Washington Post, which has credited Keith.

Not all of Keith's memories are about landmark cases. He recalled a case in which a defendant didn't want to stand for a judge. Keith allowed the man to enter the courtroom after Keith was seated and then be escorted out before the judge adjourned.

Keith is just as committed to equal rights now as he has always been, said Peter Hammer, director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Detroit's Wayne State University.

Last year, as the lone dissenter on a three-judge panel in an Ohio voting lawsuit, Keith filled 11 pages with photographs of people slain in the civil rights movement and wrote: “I cannot forget — indeed America cannot forget — the pain, suffering, and sorrow of those who died for equal protection and for this precious right to vote.”

“He's not going quietly into that great goodnight,” Hammer said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.