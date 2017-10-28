Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Delta: Bird likely caused damage to plane carrying Thunder

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, center, of New Zealand, tries to squeeze between Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, and Taj Gibson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis.
CHICAGO — Delta Airlines says a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder from Minneapolis to Chicago apparently encountered a bird early Saturday when it was landing, causing damage that prompted some players to post photos on social media showing the caved-in nose of the plane.

Carmelo Anthony, Josh Huestis, and Steven Adams all posted photos of the plane shortly after it landed around 12:45 a.m.

Anthony wrote on Instagram , "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."

Adams' Twitter post said , "We had a rough flight to say the least."

Huestis wrote on Twitter , "I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up..."

Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said maintenance was evaluating the situation and that the damage was likely caused by a collision with a bird. She said the Boeing 757-200 landed safely without incident at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

A spokesperson for the team told The Oklahoman newspaper that all of its players, staff and coaches were safe. The Thunder lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116 on Friday night. Oklahoma City plays the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

