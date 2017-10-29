Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Tropical Storm Philippe dumps heavy rain in Bahamas

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 9:33 a.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

MIAMI — Rain from Tropical Storm Philippe has eased up in Florida but continues to batter the northwestern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory that the storm's center was located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Freeport, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

Philippe is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of additional rain accumulations over the northern Bahamas and eastern Cuba. The rainfall could cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in mountainous areas of Cuba.

Tropical storm watches and warnings were discontinued for Florida on Sunday. The National Weather Service says showers were to end Sunday morning as a cold front moves through South Florida.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.