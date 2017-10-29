Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Two Navy SEALs being investigated after a Green Beret is strangled in Mali

New York Daily News | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington.
Two members of the Navy's SEAL Team 6 are under investigation for the death of an Army Green Beret whom they were stationed with in Mali earlier this year.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is currently probing the June 4 death of Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, whose death was ruled a homicide, the New York Times reported Sunday.

He was stationed in an embassy house with other special forces members, and officials are unsure why the 34-year-old soldier was killed.

The two SEALs, whose identities weren't disclosed, were taken out of Mali soon after Logan's death, the Times reported. They were put on administrative leave.

NCIS took over the investigation on Sept. 25, and didn't comment to the newspaper. No one has been charged.

The death of Melgar, who did two tours in Afghanistan, immediately set off flags to commanders in Germany, the Times reported. Investigators were sent to the African nation within a day.

His death wasn't mentioned by the Pentagon's African Command nor the Army, the Times pointed out. Officials stayed mum even after the SEALs were upgraded to "persons of interest in the case."

Without a motive, Melgar's fellow Green Berets have wondered if he had a dispute with the SEALs or they were trying to silence him for witnessing illegal activity, the Times reported.

News of the killing comes as the Pentagon also looks into the death of four Green Berets in neighboring Niger earlier this month.

