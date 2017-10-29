Authorities say 3 shot at Halloween party by gunman dressed as Santa
Updated 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police say a man dressed as Santa Claus is in custody after shooting at least three people at a Halloween party.
Two of the victims, a male and female both in their 30s, had critical, life-threatening injuries. A third victim was described as a female in her 30s with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. A fourth person was hurt at the scene but refused treatment.
Police Detective Lee Knouse says the gunman was arrested Sunday morning without incident at a home on the same street as the shooting scene. He says specific charges related to the shootings will be filed once authorities complete their investigation.
The shooting wasn't random and the suspect was known to the partygoers.
The suspect is receiving medical care but did not have serious injuries, authorities said. Officials did not say how the suspect became injured but said officers did not have to use force during the arrest.