World

Former Trump aide George Papadopoulos pleads guilty in Mueller probe

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:54 a.m.

WASHINGTON — A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with “foreign nationals” who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. The plea was unsealed Monday.

Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos was a member of the campaign's foreign policy team. But Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump.

Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort indicted; ex-Trump aide pleads in Russia probe
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges of conspiracy ...
Trump responds to arrests of former top aides in Russian probe
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said alleged misdeeds by ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort were "years ago," and asserted there was "NO COLLUSION!" between his campaign ...
