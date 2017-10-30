Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

D.C. court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up 'equality flags' during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military.
Updated 36 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

