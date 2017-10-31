Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Suspect at large in University of Utah shooting

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 5:33 a.m.
Police officers search for a gunman near the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
A police officer searches for a gunman near the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Hundreds of police are searching for a shooter who killed one man Monday during a carjacking near the University of Utah.

An injured woman came to the campus at about 8:15 p.m. Monday and said she had been assaulted by her husband while they were camping in nearby Red Butte Canyon, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

While she was being treated, her husband allegedly killed a person at the mouth of the canyon during a carjacking, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The suspect is Austin J. Boutain, 24, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The victim has not been identified.

Officers from local agencies and the FBI have been scouring the campus, the foothills above the canyon, and the surrounding area in the search for Boutain.

The University was locked down for several hours. The lockdown has been lifted, but Tuesday's classes were cancelled.

