Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump, first lady welcome ghosts, goblins on Halloween eve

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, right, points out Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' costume, left, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington welcoming children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, right, points out Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' costume, left, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington welcoming children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted some of the 6,000 children and adults who were invited for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween eve. Children from more than 20 schools in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia attended the festivities on the South Lawn, along with military families and members of unspecified community organizations.

Spooky music played over loudspeakers. Machines cranked out fog. Pumpkins carved with the likenesses of past presidents decorated the south entrance of the White House. Black spiders hung from webs spun between the portico's columns. A sign over an awning proclaimed “Halloween at the White House 2017.”

Trump and the first lady, who wore a calf-length coat in the crisp air, welcomed dinosaurs, athletes, police officers, skeletons and more. Trick-or-treaters took home individual gift bags containing presidential M&Ms, a home-baked cookie and other candies.

Trump and his wife chatted with their guests, with the president at times going in for a high-five or posing for photos, including with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family, as well as a skeleton accompanied by a kid sporting one of Trump's “Make America Great Again” caps. Mrs. Trump wished the trick-or-treaters “Happy Halloween.”

Several members of the Cabinet came out for the fun, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, dressed as Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus,” and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, sporting a make-believe knife through the head.

The president held a brief, pre-Halloween celebration in the Oval Office last Friday with the children of White House reporters. He congratulated the journalists for doing a good job raising children, if not for their coverage of his presidency, and handed out small boxes of White House Hershey's Kisses.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful kids. How the media did this, I don't know,” Trump exclaimed as the youngsters crowded around his historic desk.

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, with each administration putting its spin on the holiday, according to the White House Historical Association.

First lady Mamie Eisenhower decorated the White House for Halloween for the first time. She invited staff members' wives to an Oct. 30, 1958, lunch in the State Dining Room, which had been decorated with hanging skeletons and jack-o'-lanterns. Tables were adorned with miniature witches on broomsticks.

Large events have been held on the White House grounds or in staterooms since the administration of Richard M. Nixon. In 1969, 250 local children attended a White House Halloween party where the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance was converted into the mouth of a 17-foot-high pumpkin. The Nixons also held parties in 1971 and 1972.

George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush threw a party for 600 schoolchildren on the South Lawn in 1989, his first year in office.

Bill and Hillary Clinton held yearly Halloween costume parties for friends and White House staff, often combining them with birthday celebrations for the first lady, who was born on Oct. 26. One of their most memorable appearances came when they attended a 1993 White House Halloween party dressed as President James Madison and first lady Dolley Madison.

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcomed children from local schools and military families every year he was in office, except 2012, when Superstorm Sandy struck the East Coast. They handed out goodie bags with treats similar to Trump's. Except the Obamas included dried fruit — a nod to Mrs. Obama's campaign against childhood obesity.

Related Content
Is the White House haunted? A history of spooked presidents, prime ministers and pets
WASHINGTON — On a lonely night in 1946, President Harry S. Truman went to bed at 9 p.m. About six hours later, he heard it. Knock. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.