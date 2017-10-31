Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official says 6 dead near World Trade Center 
World

Indictments of Donald Trump aides follow long history of allegations

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
FILE - In this April 29, 1974, file photo, President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes after he announced during a nationally-televised speech that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators, in Washington. The last 340 hours of tapes from Nixon's White House were released Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013, along with more than 140,000 pages of text materials. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this April 29, 1974, file photo, President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes after he announced during a nationally-televised speech that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators, in Washington. The last 340 hours of tapes from Nixon's White House were released Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013, along with more than 140,000 pages of text materials. (AP Photo/File)
Former President Jimmy Carter talks about his cancer diagnosis during a news conference at The Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Carter announced that his cancer is on four small spots on his brain and he will immediately begin radiation treatment, saying he is 'at ease with whatever comes.' (AP Photo/Phil Skinner)
Former President Jimmy Carter talks about his cancer diagnosis during a news conference at The Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Carter announced that his cancer is on four small spots on his brain and he will immediately begin radiation treatment, saying he is 'at ease with whatever comes.' (AP Photo/Phil Skinner)
FILE - In this Thursday, May 11, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush briefs reporters at the White House in Washington. Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a Houston hospital after experiencing a shortness of breath on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, May 11, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush briefs reporters at the White House in Washington. Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a Houston hospital after experiencing a shortness of breath on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2013 file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks in Charlottesville, Va. The National Archives plans to release about 4,000 pages of previously confidential documents involving former President Bill Clinton's administration. Some of the topics include the president's health care task force and the 9/11 Commission Report. The papers could shed light on Clinton's presidency and provide insight into a future presidential candidate: former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2013 file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks in Charlottesville, Va. The National Archives plans to release about 4,000 pages of previously confidential documents involving former President Bill Clinton's administration. Some of the topics include the president's health care task force and the 9/11 Commission Report. The papers could shed light on Clinton's presidency and provide insight into a future presidential candidate: former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Mondell Bernadette Avril after she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen during a ceremony at the The George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Wednesday, July 10, 2013. Twenty new citizens took the oath of U.S. citizenship at the president's library.
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Mondell Bernadette Avril after she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen during a ceremony at the The George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Wednesday, July 10, 2013. Twenty new citizens took the oath of U.S. citizenship at the president's library.
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech to supporters at a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)
REUTERS
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech to supporters at a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)
This photo released by The White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, is the official portrait of President Donald Trump. (White House via AP)
This photo released by The White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, is the official portrait of President Donald Trump. (White House via AP)

Updated 4 minutes ago

The indictments of three former members of President Donald Trump's campaign or advisory staffs are just the latest in a long history of presidential administration indictments.

Court papers unsealed this week revealed an indictment against Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a close associate of Manafort's, plus a guilty plea by another adviser, who admitted to lying to the FBI about meetings with Russian intermediaries. Those three came in the first nine months of the administration.

We looked back to the Nixon administration to highlight some of the most high-profile allegations and prosecutions.

RICHARD NIXON (1969-1974)

The Watergate investigation led to the conviction of 48 administration officials and the resignation of President Richard Nixon to avoid impeachment for the burglary and bugging of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel.

Some of the top officials convicted for participating in the subsequent cover-up included two attorneys general — John Mitchell and his successor, Richard Kleindienst — as well as Nixon's chief of staff H.R. Haldeman, several of his top advisers, including John Erlichman and White House Counsel John Dean.

G. Gordon Liddy, a lawyer, was convicted of orchestrating the break-in and wiretapping.

Nixon's first vice president, Spiro Agnew , resigned and pleaded no contest to an unrelated charge of tax evasion for failing to report a bribe as income.

New York Times front page from October 1973 announcing Spiro Agnew's resignation .

New York Times

 

GERALD FORD (1974-1977)

Nixon's second vice president, Gerald Ford, had a relatively scandal-free administration when he took over. He unconditionally pardoned Nixon to forestall any prosecution of the former president.

JIMMY CARTER (1977-1981)

Jimmy Carter's director of the Office of Management and Budget, Bert Lance, resigned amid allegations of bank fraud. He was subsequently acquitted by a jury.

RONALD REAGAN (1981-1989)

Ronald Reagan's administration saw several investigations that led to convictions of officials for charges that mainly involved bid rigging and bribery related to defense and housing contracts or the misuse of federal funds for political purposes.

Michael Deaver , Reagan's deputy chief of staff and longtime political ally, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and a federal grand jury investigating his lobbying activities.

The most famous investigation and prosecution was the Iran-Contra affair which involved administration officials illegally selling weapons to Iran and then using the proceeds to illegally fund the Contras in Nicaragua.

Several high-ranking CIA officials, two national security advisers and National Security Council staff member Oliver North were convicted of either participating in the illegal sales and diversion of funds or trying to cover up the crimes.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North testifies before Congress in 1987 as part of the Iran-Contra investigation.

Associated Press

 

North and a few others had their convictions overturned because Congress granted them immunity for their testimony during congressional hearings into the scandal. Reagan's successor, President George H.W. Bush, pardoned the others.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH (1989-1993)

Catalina Vasquez Villalpando , the U.S. Treasurer appointed by Bush, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, conspiring to lie about her finances and obstructing a grand jury. She served a four-month prison sentence.

BILL CLINTON (1993-2001)

President Bill Clinton agreed to a five-year suspension of his law license and a $25,000 after being found in contempt of court for lying in a civil sexual harassment lawsuit by former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones.

Ronald Blackley, chief of staff to Clinton's secretary of agriculture, was convicted of perjury and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

GEORGE W. BUSH (2001-2009)

President George W. Bush's administration saw several convictions involving bribery and government contracts, but the biggest scandal was the Jack Abramoff investigation that led to several administration officials being convicted of accepting bribes from the prominent lobbyist or trying to thwart the investigation into his activities.

In addition to those, Lewis "Scooter" Libby , Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying about his leaking the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson. Sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $250,000. Bush commuted the prison sentence.

BARACK OBAMA (2009-2017)

None of President Barack Obama's top officials were indicted.

DONALD TRUMP (2017-present)

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his business associates, Rick Gates, have been indicted on felony charges that include acting as an unregistered foreign agent and laundering millions of dollars.

Former campaign aide George Papadopoulus has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about the timing and details of his attempts to line up meetings between Russian government officials and the Trump campaign.

Tribune-Review research

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.