Indictments of Donald Trump aides follow long history of allegations

The indictments of three former members of President Donald Trump's campaign or advisory staffs are just the latest in a long history of presidential administration indictments.

Court papers unsealed this week revealed an indictment against Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a close associate of Manafort's, plus a guilty plea by another adviser, who admitted to lying to the FBI about meetings with Russian intermediaries. Those three came in the first nine months of the administration.

We looked back to the Nixon administration to highlight some of the most high-profile allegations and prosecutions.

RICHARD NIXON (1969-1974)

The Watergate investigation led to the conviction of 48 administration officials and the resignation of President Richard Nixon to avoid impeachment for the burglary and bugging of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel.

Some of the top officials convicted for participating in the subsequent cover-up included two attorneys general — John Mitchell and his successor, Richard Kleindienst — as well as Nixon's chief of staff H.R. Haldeman, several of his top advisers, including John Erlichman and White House Counsel John Dean.

G. Gordon Liddy, a lawyer, was convicted of orchestrating the break-in and wiretapping.

Nixon's first vice president, Spiro Agnew , resigned and pleaded no contest to an unrelated charge of tax evasion for failing to report a bribe as income.

New York Times front page from October 1973 announcing Spiro Agnew's resignation . New York Times

GERALD FORD (1974-1977)

Nixon's second vice president, Gerald Ford, had a relatively scandal-free administration when he took over. He unconditionally pardoned Nixon to forestall any prosecution of the former president.

JIMMY CARTER (1977-1981)

Jimmy Carter's director of the Office of Management and Budget, Bert Lance, resigned amid allegations of bank fraud. He was subsequently acquitted by a jury.

RONALD REAGAN (1981-1989)

Ronald Reagan's administration saw several investigations that led to convictions of officials for charges that mainly involved bid rigging and bribery related to defense and housing contracts or the misuse of federal funds for political purposes.

Michael Deaver , Reagan's deputy chief of staff and longtime political ally, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and a federal grand jury investigating his lobbying activities.

The most famous investigation and prosecution was the Iran-Contra affair which involved administration officials illegally selling weapons to Iran and then using the proceeds to illegally fund the Contras in Nicaragua.

Several high-ranking CIA officials, two national security advisers and National Security Council staff member Oliver North were convicted of either participating in the illegal sales and diversion of funds or trying to cover up the crimes.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North testifies before Congress in 1987 as part of the Iran-Contra investigation. Associated Press

North and a few others had their convictions overturned because Congress granted them immunity for their testimony during congressional hearings into the scandal. Reagan's successor, President George H.W. Bush, pardoned the others.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH (1989-1993)

Catalina Vasquez Villalpando , the U.S. Treasurer appointed by Bush, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, conspiring to lie about her finances and obstructing a grand jury. She served a four-month prison sentence.

BILL CLINTON (1993-2001)

President Bill Clinton agreed to a five-year suspension of his law license and a $25,000 after being found in contempt of court for lying in a civil sexual harassment lawsuit by former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones.

Ronald Blackley, chief of staff to Clinton's secretary of agriculture, was convicted of perjury and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

GEORGE W. BUSH (2001-2009)

President George W. Bush's administration saw several convictions involving bribery and government contracts, but the biggest scandal was the Jack Abramoff investigation that led to several administration officials being convicted of accepting bribes from the prominent lobbyist or trying to thwart the investigation into his activities.

In addition to those, Lewis "Scooter" Libby , Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying about his leaking the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson. Sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $250,000. Bush commuted the prison sentence.

BARACK OBAMA (2009-2017)

None of President Barack Obama's top officials were indicted.

DONALD TRUMP (2017-present)

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his business associates, Rick Gates, have been indicted on felony charges that include acting as an unregistered foreign agent and laundering millions of dollars.

Former campaign aide George Papadopoulus has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about the timing and details of his attempts to line up meetings between Russian government officials and the Trump campaign.

Tribune-Review research