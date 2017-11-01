Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Cedar Fair adding coasters in Ohio, California, Virginia

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
In this July 2, 2014, file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio. Amusement park visitors to the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World” can expect slightly longer wait times during the 2017 season to pass through new metal detectors. The parent firm of Cedar Point added another level of security to all of its parks.
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment says it's adding four new roller coasters around the country next spring.

The Ohio-based amusement park chain says Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles is getting a beach-themed dive coaster while California's Great America in Santa Clara will open a single-rail coaster that includes three inversions.

The company's flagship park, Cedar Point in northern Ohio, will debut Steel Vengeance that replaces the Mean Streak coaster. The new version tops 200 feet and will flip riders upside down.

Virginia's Kings Dominion near Richmond also is reviving one of its former wooden coasters with Twisted Timbers. The ride will have three inversions and overbanked turns.

Another addition is in store for Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina, where they'll add a new children's area with five rides.

