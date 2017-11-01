Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Caitlyn Jenner says O.J. told Nicole Simpson he was going to kill her and get away with it

New York Daily News | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Caitlyn Jenner

Updated 10 hours ago

Less than a month after O.J. Simpson was granted parole, Caitlyn Jenner said she never believed he was innocent of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Jenner's ex-wife, Kris, Nicole's best friend, has previously spoken out about her guilt over the 1994 murders, but this time, Jenner said they were warned ahead of time.

“We pretty much knew he was guilty right from the beginning, but the whole thing was, ‘Is he going to get away with it?' ” the reality star said Oct. 30 on the “Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

Weeks before her death, Nicole called Kris with her concerns, Jenner said on the Australian radio show.

“He says he's going to kill me and get away with it because he's OJ Simpson,” Nicole allegedly told Kris.

Simpson was charged with the stabbing deaths of Nicole and Goldman, but was found not guilty in October 1995. Kris' ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, served as Simpson's defense lawyer.

Jenner said she was in Marcia Clarke's office when the jury handed down the verdict.

“You know, we should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning,” Jenner said Kris told her at the time.

Simpson was found guilty in a September 2007 robbery and sentenced to 33 years in prison, but was released on parole on Oct. 1.

Those nine years weren't enough though, Jenner said on the radio show.

“He got away with it to some extent,” she said. “You know, his life has been ruined — which is good. I don't think he is a threat to society (anymore). I don't know. Who knows? I've never, ever talked to him, nor do I want to.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.