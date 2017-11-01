Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Student put body fluids on roommate's belongings

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
This booking photo released Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, by the West Hartford Police Department shows University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu, charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings in West Hartford, Conn.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings — and police are saying it was a bias crime.

West Hartford police said Wednesday that 18-year-old University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police also are asking a judge to add a felony bigotry charge.

University President Greg Woodward says Brochu is no longer a student at the school.

The Hartford Courant reports Brochu told police she put her body fluids on her roommate's backpack and licked her roommate's plate, fork and spoon because she was frustrated with her roommate's rude behavior. Brochu denied other actions she wrote about on Instagram, including that she put her roommate's toothbrush “where the sun doesn't shine.”

Brochu didn't immediately return a message.

