Details of abuse emerge in SUNY Plattsburgh frat hazing case

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A rental home near a New York college campus became a house of horrors for fraternity pledges who were vomited on, doused in urine and forced to eat foods that sickened them, authorities said as the first of nearly two dozen suspects began showing up in court Wednesday.

More details of the allegations against the Pi Alpha Nu emerged in documents filed in a Plattsburgh court in the case against 21 State University of New York students charged with hazing. The abuse endured by 10 pledges was carried out inside the frat house, a two-story Victorian home with distinctive red and green trim located near the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh, 20 miles south of the Canadian border in northern New York.

The victims told authorities how the fraternity brothers subjected the pledges to hazing that also included repeated paddling on the buttocks and being forced to eat food off the floor.

According to court documents, a 19-year-old student told SUNY Plattsburgh's campus police that while being paddled, “One of the brothers hit me so hard that my knees buckled and I had to be held up.”

He also said pledges were forced to drink alcohol and other liquids and eat foods that would make them throw up, including condiments, raw sardines, clam juice and chewing tobacco.

Another pledge told authorities that during “hell week” last February the pledges were made to get down on the floor in a plank position while some frat members vomited on the students and others tossed cups of urine on them.

College officials have suspended the fraternity as SUNY Plattsburgh, and local authorities continue their investigation.

“We will not tolerate hazing in any form,” college President John Ettling said Monday.

A total of 21 students have been charged with hazing, criminal nuisance and unlawfully dealing with a child, which pertains to providing alcohol to people under 21. Officials said another six former students are expected to be charged.

Plattsburgh City Court officials said nine of the current students were arraigned Wednesday, and all pleaded not guilty, including frat President Evan Floreck, 21. A phone message left with his attorney wasn't returned. Emails sent to an address listed for Floreck on the college's list of frats weren't answered.

WPTZ-TV in Plattsburgh reported that no one answered the door when a reporter went to the home Tuesday.