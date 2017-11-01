Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Here's the visa program Sayfullo Saipov used to get into the country

The Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on a bike in lower Manhattan on Nov. 1, 2017 in New York City. Eight people were killed and 12 injured on October 31 when suspect 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov intentionally drove a truck onto the path. Saipov, a legal resident from Uzbekistan, came to the United States in 2010.
Getty Images
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on a bike in lower Manhattan on Nov. 1, 2017 in New York City. Eight people were killed and 12 injured on October 31 when suspect 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov intentionally drove a truck onto the path. Saipov, a legal resident from Uzbekistan, came to the United States in 2010.

Updated 14 hours ago

It's an immigration program that's been around for more than two decades, offering a limited number of visas to people from across the world.

Well known abroad, it has received little public attention in the United States — until now.

On Wednesday — a day after a rented pickup barreled down a crowded bicycle path in Manhattan, killing eight people — federal officials said the suspect in the attack, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, had entered the country from Uzbekistan in 2010 through the Diversity Immigrant Visa program.

That kicked off a political debate.

"He came in through the diversity program … we're going to stop that," President Trump told reporters.

Here is some background on the program best known as the "visa lottery."

———

Question: When was it started?

Answer: The program dates to the Immigration Act of 1990. It was tucked inside the legislation largely in response to lobbying by Irish- and Italian-American groups who hoped to help distant relatives gain U.S. residency. Passed by lawmakers from both parties and signed by Republican President George H.W. Bush, the immigration law put the diversity visa program into effect in 1995.

Q: What's its goal?

A: The mission, according to the State Department, is simple: grant permanent resident visas — better known as green cards — to people in countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said the program was "a recognition that some areas of the world have historically been given few opportunities for entry."

"It was never a lottery in the sense of buying a winning ticket to waltz into the United States without little vetting or review," he said.

Q: How does it work?

A: Each year, millions of people from around the world apply for the visa program during a 30-day window, often in the fall, but occasionally during other times of the year.

Applicants must have a high school education or its equivalent. The first round of the selection process is a lottery. Those lucky enough to make the cut are then put through the standard vetting process for any foreigner seeking U.S. residency.

Ultimately, about 50,000 applicants are successful each year. They are distributed among six geographic regions — Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and the South Pacific island nations known collectively as Oceania — and within a given region no single country may receive more than 7 percent of the visas.

Q: How many people have been admitted through the program?

A: Between 2007 and 2016, nearly 473,000 people were granted a diversity visa. The largest share have gone to Africans, who accounted for 43 percent of those awarded last year, compared with 32 percent that went to Europeans, 19 percent to Asians, 3 percent to Latin Americans and less than 1 percent to people from Oceania.

In 2010, the year Saipov received a visa, nearly 3,300 people from Uzbekistan were granted diversity visas, according to the State Department.

Last year, about 46,000 people in total were awarded the visas, with 2,300 arriving from Uzbekistan.

Q: Have terrorists used the program in the past?

A: Yes.

Hesham Mohamed Hadayet and his wife received diversity visas in 1997. Five years later, he killed two people at Los Angeles International Airport.

Even so, Joseph K. Young, a professor of law and criminology at American University, said research on terrorism suggested that immigrants were less of a threat than people born in the United States.

"Single events like this are tragic, but this does not mean all immigrants in this program or any other are more dangerous than homegrown threats," Young said.

Q: What is the status of the program?

A: It remains in place.

In 2013, a bipartisan group of senators known as the "Gang of Eight" crafted a comprehensive immigration bill that included a provision to scale back the diversity visa program in favor of a merit-based system that centered on education and job skills.

The bill passed the Senate but later stalled in the House.

Q: What are lawmakers proposing to do with the program?

A: On Wednesday, Trump criticized Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, for his support of the diversity program in the early 1990s, and advocated for a system along the lines that had been put before lawmakers in 2013.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump tweeted. "I want merit-based."

Schumer, who was among the Gang of Eight, pushed back against Trump's accusations.

"I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy," Schumer said.

Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona who also worked on the comprehensive immigration bill, came to Schumer's defense.

"Actually, the Gang of 8, including @SenSchumer, did away with the Diversity Visa Program as part of broader reforms. I know, I was there," he said on Twitter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.