World

Man suspected of killing 3 at Colorado Walmart arrested

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Walmart employees gather together outside away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with 'multiple parties down.' They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
Emergency crews and police work at the scene in response to a shooting at Walmart in Thornton, Colo., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with 'multiple parties down.' Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.
The Denver Post
THORNTON, Colo. — A man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman, was arrested Thursday, about 14 hours after fleeing the store.

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem. Television footage showed officers taking him into custody about 5 miles away from the Walmart after pulling over his car.

The shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror, Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night.

The motive was unknown, Avila said.

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles north of Denver in a busy shopping center. The woman died later at a hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

Aaron Stephens, 44, was in the self-checkout line when he heard a single shot followed by two more bursts of gunfire before people started running for the exits.

“The employees started screaming. Customers were screaming. They were running like crazy, and I ran out too because I didn't want to get killed,” he said.

Guadalupe Perez was inside the store with her young son when she heard what she thought was a balloon popping. A Walmart employee told her someone was shooting, and then Perez saw people running away yelling, “Let's go. Let's go. Leave the groceries.”

“You see all these things in the news and you go through it, it's scary,” she said. “But thank God we're OK and nothing happened to us.”

Investigators, including special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses.

Ragan Dickens, a Walmart spokesman, said the company is working with investigators.

