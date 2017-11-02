Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mall of America will close on Thanksgiving

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The largest shopping mall in the country is again pushing back on early Black Friday sales by closing on Thanksgiving — but this time, it plans to take it a step further.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., is offering holiday pay on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the 1,200 people it directly employs.

Mall of America was among the retailers that took a stand against encroaching on Thanksgiving last year, as other shopping centers and big box stores opened on the holiday to capture early sales.

But owners of other malls are taking similar steps. The Star Tribune reports that CBL Properties will close its 75 shopping centers around the country on Thanksgiving, though stores, theaters and restaurants with exterior mall entrances will be given the option to open.

