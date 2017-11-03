Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump vows retaliation against ISIS for New York truck attack

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, to travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, in Hawaii. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians.
Updated 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to the bike path attack in New York City (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is promising to hit back against the Islamic State group “10 times harder” after its followers attack the U.S., like Tuesday's New York City truck massacre.

Before boarding Marine One at the White House, Trump says the effort is already ongoing: “So when we have an animal do an attack like he did the other day on the West side of Manhattan, we are hitting them 10 times harder.”

Trump is taunting the Islamic State group as he promises retaliation: “They claimed him as a solider, good luck.”

It is not immediately clear whether Trump's promise of retaliation refers to specific strikes. Eight people were killed this week when a man steered a rented truck down a bike bath. He has been arraigned on terrorism charges.

———

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. military has stepped up its attacks against ISIS following Tuesday's New York City truck attack.

The alleged attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, told FBI interrogators that he was inspired by the terrorist group, and Trump tweets that the group claimed him as “their soldier.”

Trump says, “Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS “much harder” over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!”

It is not immediately clear whether Trump approved any direct retaliatory strikes following the attack.

The president is calling Saipov a “degenerate animal.”

