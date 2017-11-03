Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Teenager shoots dog, kills grandmother by accident

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:54 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

PLAQUEMINE, La. — Authorities say a teenager who pulled the trigger on what he thought was an empty handgun fired a bullet that went through the family dog and hit his grandmother, killing the woman at the scene.

Kenny Payne, the police chief in Plaquemine, Louisiana, told news outlets that the shooting appears to be accidental. That's based on the teenager's 911 call and information from his sister.

He says 19-year-old Blaise Horton was removing the magazine from the gun Thursday when he fatally shot Cathy DuPont Fulton.

The chief says the dog was being treated at an emergency veterinarian clinic, while Horton was being booked in jail on a negligent homicide charge.

It's unclear if the teen has a lawyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.