Casey Anthony's ex-lawyer convicted in plot to fly cocaine from Ecuador to Honduras

NEW YORK - A lawyer who once represented Casey Anthony has been convicted of plotting to fly a plane load of cocaine from Ecuador to Honduras.

Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for just over an hour Friday before finding Todd Macaluso guilty of international cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Prosecutors said the disbarred lawyer was planning to fly 1,500 kilos, more than 3,000 pounds, aboard his Falcon 10.

The narcotics were valued at approximately $13 million. The plan was for Macaluso to get $185,000 in return, according to the feds.

Macaluso, 55, was busted in Haiti last November.

He was out on supervised release for a wire fraud conviction at the time.

His lawyer, Michael Gold said, “Mr. Macaluso was disappointed with the verdict but looks forward to being vindicated in future proceedings.”

Macaluso was Anthony's lawyer for almost a year between 2009 and 2010.

The Florida mother was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter in 2011.