World

Officials: Possible tornado injures 8 in small Ohio city

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 7:09 a.m.
A Dollar General in Celina, Ohio, suffered damage when a tornado touched down Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Updated 39 minutes ago

CELINA, Ohio — At least eight people have been injured after a possible tornado hit a small Ohio city.

Mercer County officials say six people were hurt when a restaurant in Celina was damaged during Sunday's storms. One person was injured at another business, and one was hurt in a car crash after a utility pole fell. The injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

WHIO-TV reports that fellow farmers helped a family rescue nearly 400 cows from a flattened barn near Padua.

The National Weather Service plans to review damage to confirm whether one or more twisters struck the area.

The storms swept northeast toward Akron and Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports some schools canceled classes Monday as utilities were still working to restore power for tens of thousands of customers in that region.

