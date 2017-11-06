Photos from Texas church shooting that left 26 dead; more injured
From investigators on scene to a candlelight-filled vigil Sunday night, local Texas news outlets have been documenting the aftermath of the state's deadliest mass shooting.
Photo galleries from several Texas outlets show the Sutherland Springs community's response to the Sunday morning shooting inside a small South Texas church. A gunman with an assault rifle killed 26 people ranging from 5 to 72 years old, the Associated Press reported. About 20 others were hurt at the First Baptist Church.
A Santonio Express-News photo gallery shows the killer's sport-utility vehicle being towed away Sunday night from a crash scene.
The Austin American-Statesman shows a swarm of investigators in the small town working at the church. A gallery posted by the Houston Chronicle shows emotional moments during a candlelight vigil across the street from the church.
As the shooter left the scene, he was confronted by an armed resident, who, with the help of another resident, chased the suspect's sport-utility vehicle until it crashed, the AP reported. The suspect was found dead inside.