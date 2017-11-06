Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Photos from Texas church shooting that left 26 dead; more injured

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
A candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIROSUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
A candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIROSUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images
Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. The dead ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. The dead ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
From left are Christopher Rodriguez, Esmeralda Rodriguez, Mona Rodriguez, Jayanthony Hernandez, 12, and Juanita Rodriguez participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Laura Skelding)
From left are Christopher Rodriguez, Esmeralda Rodriguez, Mona Rodriguez, Jayanthony Hernandez, 12, and Juanita Rodriguez participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Laura Skelding)
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Authorities work the scene where the suspect of a deadly church shooting was found dead in his vehicle, second left, partly seen in the background, near the intersection of FM 539 and Sandy Elm Road in Guadalupe County, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. The man opened fire inside of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Authorities work the scene where the suspect of a deadly church shooting was found dead in his vehicle, second left, partly seen in the background, near the intersection of FM 539 and Sandy Elm Road in Guadalupe County, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. The man opened fire inside of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott consoles Ann Montgomery, a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott consoles Ann Montgomery, a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works a block away. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works a block away. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A woman prays with a man after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Austin American-Statesman
A woman prays with a man after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Updated 24 minutes ago

From investigators on scene to a candlelight-filled vigil Sunday night, local Texas news outlets have been documenting the aftermath of the state's deadliest mass shooting.

Photo galleries from several Texas outlets show the Sutherland Springs community's response to the Sunday morning shooting inside a small South Texas church. A gunman with an assault rifle killed 26 people ranging from 5 to 72 years old, the Associated Press reported. About 20 others were hurt at the First Baptist Church.

A Santonio Express-News photo gallery shows the killer's sport-utility vehicle being towed away Sunday night from a crash scene.

The Austin American-Statesman shows a swarm of investigators in the small town working at the church. A gallery posted by the Houston Chronicle shows emotional moments during a candlelight vigil across the street from the church.

As the shooter left the scene, he was confronted by an armed resident, who, with the help of another resident, chased the suspect's sport-utility vehicle until it crashed, the AP reported. The suspect was found dead inside.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Church gunman Devin Kelley was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The man officials have identified to The Associated Press as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church was ...
Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns
TOKYO — President Donald Trump says the mass shooting at a Texas church "isn't a guns situation," but is a "mental health problem at the ...
'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A gunman dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a small South Texas church, ...
Local, national leaders react on social media to Texas church massacre
Local and national leaders reacted on social media to a Sunday mass shooting at a small Texas church during morning worship services. A gunman fatally shot ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.