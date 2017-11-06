Local, national leaders react on social media to Texas church massacre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local and national leaders reacted on social media to a Sunday mass shooting at a small Texas church during morning worship services.

A gunman fatally shot 26 people — ranging in age from 5 to 72 — at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with an assault rifle. About 20 others were injured, the Associated Press reported.

An armed resident confront the suspect who fled in a sport-utility vehicle. The resident and a passing motorist chased the suspect until his SUV crashed. He was found dead inside.

It was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter: "We must do more to understand and stop these kids of massacres."

The loss of life in TX, LV, & elsewhere shouldn't be something we accept. We must do more to understand & stop these kinds of massacres. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 5, 2017

In addition to offering my prayers and thoughts I also believe Congress must take action on gun violence (2/2) — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) November 5, 2017

Prayers for the healing. Prayers that Congress finally has the courage to address this uniquely American crisis through common sense reform. https://t.co/KJzu4v9C1u — bill peduto (@billpeduto) November 6, 2017

Heartbroken by the awful shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. May God bless all those affected and their families. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) November 5, 2017

I am horrified by the events that took place in Sutherland Springs, TX today. The victims and their families are in my prayers. — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) November 6, 2017

My heart is broken for the victims and their loved ones in #SutherlandSprings , TX. May God's love grant them strength, comfort, and peace. — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) November 6, 2017

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

These tragedies aren't inevitable. Don't let hopelessness win today. We must persist in our efforts to prevent gun violence. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The shooting in #SutherlandSprings was among the worst in U.S. history.3 of the 5 deadliest shootings have come in the past 2 years. pic.twitter.com/dbpXPiXsw6 — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 6, 2017

Statement on shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ffUbQgYdWD — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 5, 2017

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.