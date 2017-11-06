Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Local, national leaders react on social media to Texas church massacre

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas about the First Baptist Church mass shooting.
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 44 minutes ago

Local and national leaders reacted on social media to a Sunday mass shooting at a small Texas church during morning worship services.

A gunman fatally shot 26 people — ranging in age from 5 to 72 — at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with an assault rifle. About 20 others were injured, the Associated Press reported.

An armed resident confront the suspect who fled in a sport-utility vehicle. The resident and a passing motorist chased the suspect until his SUV crashed. He was found dead inside.

It was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter: "We must do more to understand and stop these kids of massacres."

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

