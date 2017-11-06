Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

'Let's go': 2 men in truck chase down Texas church shooter

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
A law enforcement official investigates the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A law enforcement official investigates the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A Texas state trooper pets a cat outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, the day after a gunman killed more than two dozen people who were attending a church service there. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A Texas state trooper pets a cat outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, the day after a gunman killed more than two dozen people who were attending a church service there. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. A short time after the shooting, Kelley was found dead in his vehicle. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. A short time after the shooting, Kelley was found dead in his vehicle. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Johnnie Langendorff says he was driving to Sutherland Springs to pick up his girlfriend when a barefooted man who'd been exchanging gunfire with the suspect in a deadly Texas church shooting jumped in his truck.

Langendorff told The Associated Press on Monday: “He jumped in my truck and said, ‘He just shot up the church, we need to go get him.' And I said ‘Let's go.'”

Officials say 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Langendorrf, who is from Seguin, says he and the unidentified armed resident chased Kelley's vehicle at speeds approaching 90 mph, before he crashed.

Langendorff said the unidentified armed resident approached the vehicle with his gun drawn, but Kelley didn't move.

Police found Kelley dead.

