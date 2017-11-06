Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Saudis accuse Iran of possible 'act of war' as regional tensions rise

The Washington Post | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud greets former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri on Monday Nov. 6, 2017, in Riyadh. King Salman met Hariri less than 48 hours after he resigned as premier in a televised address from Riyadh.
AFP/Getty Images
King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud greets former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri on Monday Nov. 6, 2017, in Riyadh. King Salman met Hariri less than 48 hours after he resigned as premier in a televised address from Riyadh.

Questions about the aims and temperament of Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince came to the fore on Monday after his country issued a bellicose warning to Iran, accusing it of carrying out a missile strike on the Saudi capital that may have constituted an “act of war.”

The missile was fired from neighboring Yemen on Saturday by the Houthis, a rebel group with ties to Iran that has been battling a Saudi-led military coalition. The war has spawned countless cross-border attacks — including Houthi ballistic missile launches and thousands of Saudi airstrikes across Yemen — as well as an endless string of recriminations between the Saudi and Iranian governments.

But several factors seemed to make the latest Saudi warning more dire, raising fears of a military escalation between the regional superpowers. Though it caused no casualties, the missile strike was among the deepest yet into Saudi territory during Yemen's civil war, highlighting the Saudis' continued vulnerability to such attacks despite an overwhelming military advantage over the rebels.

And it came at a time when the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and the rest of the Saudi leadership appeared to be escalating an offensive against regional adversaries such as Iran as well as domestic challengers. The Saudi authorities carried out an unexpected and withering purge Saturday that targeted princes, senior officials and the country's most prominent businessmen, shocking seasoned observers of the kingdom.

The arrests were cast by the authorities as part of an anti-corruption drive but struck many as the latest attempt by Mohammed to consolidate his power before eventually inheriting the throne from his father, King Salman.

In recent days, the Saudis have also stepped up their confrontation with Hezbollah, the Shiite party in Lebanon that is backed by Iran.

The Saudis have clearly been emboldened by support from the Trump administration. President Trump has repeatedly praised King Salman as the leader of the Arab world and a bulwark against what he has described as Iranian hegemony.

