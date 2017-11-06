Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump lands in South Korea to pressure Pyongyang

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Trump arrived here on the second leg of his five-nation Asian tour and will hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Trump arrived here on the second leg of his five-nation Asian tour and will hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — President Trump arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, beginning a two-day visit centered on pressuring the nation's neighbor to the north to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Trump has repeatedly struck a hard line against Pyongyang and South Korea will be warily watching him as he is poised to deliver bellicose warnings in the shadow of the North Korea. The president refused to rule out eventual military action against the north and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to stop weapons testing, calling the recent launches of missiles over American allies like Japan "a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability."

"We will not stand for that," Trump said at a Monday news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "The era of strategic patience is over. Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years."

Trump landed at an air force base where he was greeted by dignitaries and a 21-cannon salute. He is then poised to travel to visit Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul. U.S. and South Korean officials have said the base visit is meant to underscore the countries' ties and South Korea's commitment to contributing to its own defense. Burden-sharing is a theme Trump has stressed ever since his presidential campaign.

But he will forgo the customary trip to the demilitarized zone separating north and south — a pilgrimage made by every U.S. president except one since Ronald Reagan as a demonstration of solidarity with the South. A senior administration recently dubbed the border trip as "a bit of a cliche" and several other members of the administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, have visited the DMZ this year. And the White House believes that Trump has already made his support of South Korea crystal clear.

Trump and South Korea's liberal President Moon Jae-in agree on the need to pressure the North with sanctions and other deterrence measures. But Trump has warned of unleashing "fire and fury," threatened to "totally destroy" the North, if necessary, and repeatedly insisted that all options are on the table. Moon, meanwhile, favors dialogue as the best strategy for defusing the nuclear tension and vehemently opposes a potential military clash that could cause enormous casualties in South Korea.

Trump backed up his strong words about North Korea by sending a budget request to Capitol Hill on Monday for $4 billion to support "additional efforts to detect, defeat, and defend against any North Korean use of ballistic missiles against the United States, its deployed forces, allies, or partners."

And as he departed for South Korea, he tweeted that Moon is "a fine gentleman," adding, "We will figure it all out!"

On a personal level, Trump and Moon have not developed the same close rapport as Trump has with Abe or even China's Xi Jinping. Part of Moon's mission during the visit will likely be to strengthen his personal ties with Trump, said Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution.

"Now poor President Moon is playing catch-up ball because everyone acknowledges that he's not bonding quite as much with Donald Trump as the rest of the region," said O'Hanlon. He said Moon could face pressure "to deliver a stronger relationship" whereas "in most other parts of the world, people are trying to keep their distance from Donald Trump."

Trump will spend Tuesday in meetings with Moon, hold a joint press conference and be feted at a state dinner.

Trade also is expected to be a major topic of discussion: Trump has considered pulling out of the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement, also known as KORUS, blaming it for the U.S.-South Korea trade deficit.

