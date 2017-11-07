Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
This Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, shows a KFC menu with calorie counts in New York. The Trump administration is moving ahead with a law from the Obama years that will require calorie counts to appear on foods served at restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide. The FDA posted recommendations Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 to help businesses comply with the law. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
This Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, shows a KFC menu with calorie counts in New York. The Trump administration is moving ahead with a law from the Obama years that will require calorie counts to appear on foods served at restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide. The FDA posted recommendations Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 to help businesses comply with the law. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is moving ahead with Obama-era requirements to post calorie counts in restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide next year.

Despite years of opposition by some food sellers, the Food and Drug Administration is offering only minor compromises to industry complaints about the difficulties of displaying calories at takeout chains, self-service buffets and other non-restaurant food locations.

The FDA posted a preliminary guidance online Tuesday to help businesses comply with the law.

Trump appointees have delayed or upended regulations passed by the Obama administration including rules for water pollution, fuel emissions and policing for-profit universities. But the menu labeling rules, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, appear on track to take effect next May after years of delays.

Behind the law is the idea that people may think twice about their daily doughnut at the gas station if they see how many hundreds of calories it contains.

“When you arm consumers with reliable information, they are going to make better decisions, smarter and more informed decisions about their diet,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Providing this information is more important now than ever because more people are eating their meals away from the home.”

In a key move, the FDA rejected requests from pizza chains, including Domino's Pizza, which wanted to post calorie information on their websites instead of each store location, arguing that most customers don't visit their physical locations. However, the agency said stores have a variety of options for displaying calorie counts beyond traditional menu boards, including electronic kiosks, tablet devices and even paper menus.

Food industry groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The restaurant industry has backed the law and major chains including Starbucks, Subway and McDonald's are already posting calorie counts. New York City and several other cities have passed laws requiring restaurant chains to list the information, but the federal rule would apply to more places and require them in non-traditional food outlets such as gas stations and movie theaters.

The FDA offered clarifications that it said could reduce the workload for some businesses. The agency said posters, coupons, mailings and other advertising materials are not considered menus and do not have to list calories.

Grocery and convenience stores have said the rules would be more burdensome for them because they typically have more limited offerings and a central ordering point. And pizza chains have argued that displaying calorie counts in their locations doesn't make any sense because most of their customers don't come into the store.

The industry groups are backing legislation in the House of Representatives that addresses many of their concerns.

The agency will take comments on its guidelines for 60 days before moving to finalizing them.

Most of the setbacks to implementing the 2010 law came during the Obama years. The FDA took more than four years to write the rules and establishments originally had until the end of 2015 to comply. But that deadline was pushed back twice. Last year, the Trump administration pushed the date back again to May 2018 to review how to “reduce costs and enhance flexibility.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.