Snow blankets Southern Texas as Western Pennsylvania braces for 1st measurable snow
As the region braces for the possibility of the season's first measurable snowfall this weekend, parts of Texas saw snow overnight and on Thursday evening.
Residents in Houston awoke to icy, slick roads and a dusting of snow, resulting in a few school districts having two-hour delays on Friday, reported the Houston Chronicle. Snow, while possible there , is highly unusual for this time of year, the newspaper reported. Houston's last memorable amount of snow came in 2008.
About 200 miles away in Corpus Christi, a light blanket of snow fell overnight, reported the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
The National Weather Service there reported some spots received up to 4 inches of snow overnight. It was the first snow accumulation there since 2004.A state not known for its wintry weather, many residents took to social media overnight to show off their attempts at snowmen, snow angels and to document the first time they ever saw snow.
It is snowing. In Houston. #HoustonSnow #snow #houston #texassnow #txwx pic.twitter.com/k5r6QYLR9U— Michael Ciaglo (@MichaelCiaglo) December 8, 2017
Who said Houstonians couldn't make snow angels ?? #houstonsnow pic.twitter.com/QdpCFwELkl— ale (@alexflorres17) December 8, 2017
Happened to be in Houston. Woke up & saw #HoustonSnow was trending. Wondered if my flight would be cancelled. Then, I went outside. Y'all are too cute. pic.twitter.com/FzbmHydfar— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) December 8, 2017
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow! Large snowflakes fall in Corpus Christi around 2 a.m. today. pic.twitter.com/SckjYwiZwg— Tim Archuleta (@CallerTim) December 8, 2017
Thirteen-year-old Eva Cantu sees her first snow fall standing on Kostoryz Road looking up to the sky in Corpus Christi on Friday, Dec. 8,2017. #stxwx pic.twitter.com/Y5Sz1uP1ql— courtney sacco (@Caller_Courtney) December 8, 2017
More Snow!!!! pic.twitter.com/zdFKHTvXz1— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 8, 2017
Hey @NWSGray @NWSChicago @NWSDesMoines We think we found something you are missing! Let us know how to return it to you! pic.twitter.com/bMP05bc24G— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) December 8, 2017
