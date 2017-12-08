Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Snow blankets Southern Texas as Western Pennsylvania braces for 1st measurable snow

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
A small snowman stands in front of the Alamo as snow falls in downtown San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service said up to 2.5 inches of snow had been measured in the San Antonio area. The most recent comparable snowfall in San Antonio was in January 1987, when 1.3 inches of snow accumulated, but the most recent major snowfall was 13.2 inches in January 1985. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
As the region braces for the possibility of the season's first measurable snowfall this weekend, parts of Texas saw snow overnight and on Thursday evening.

Residents in Houston awoke to icy, slick roads and a dusting of snow, resulting in a few school districts having two-hour delays on Friday, reported the Houston Chronicle. Snow, while possible there , is highly unusual for this time of year, the newspaper reported. Houston's last memorable amount of snow came in 2008.

About 200 miles away in Corpus Christi, a light blanket of snow fell overnight, reported the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

The National Weather Service there reported some spots received up to 4 inches of snow overnight. It was the first snow accumulation there since 2004.A state not known for its wintry weather, many residents took to social media overnight to show off their attempts at snowmen, snow angels and to document the first time they ever saw snow.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

