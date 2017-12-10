Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
World

Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy Keaton Jones

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 6:18 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 18 million views as of Sunday.

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to "add me to your long list of friends," and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton "has a friend for life" and that "love is the only way to beat hate."

