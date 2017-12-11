Heading north? 16-20 inches of snow could get dumped on Erie County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of 16 inches to 20 inches of snow for southern Erie County between Monday night and Wednesday afternoon.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for heavy lake-effect snow in effect from Monday at 7 p.m. until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Northwest winds Tuesday and into Wednesday could gust to 33 mph.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, according to the forecast.

Winter storm watches also are place in Crawford County; Warren County; inland Ashtabula County, Ohio, and in Chautauqua County, New York.

In Crawford County, and inland Ashtabula County, Ohio, the weather service anticipates total snow accumulations of 11 inches to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches possible.

In Warren County, total snow accumulation of 10 inches to 15 inches is likely, with localized amounts up to 18 inches in the extreme northwest. The forecast also calls for winds gusting as high as 35 mph late Tuesday into Wednesday, which will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

In Chautauqua County, New York, the watch extends through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Total snow accumulation of greater than 10 inches is possible in some areas.

A winter storm watch for heavy lake-effect snow is issued when there is a potential for a large amount of snow in only a few hours. Visibilities and depth of snow can vary greatly.