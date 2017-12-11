Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump disputes report he watches hours of television daily

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Updated 22 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story."

The president is pushing back against a report in The New York Times about his first year in office that mentioned he watches at least four hours of television a day, sometimes twice that amount.

Trump says on Twitter that he "seldom, if ever," watches CNN or MSNBC, "both of which I consider Fake News." The president says he also never watches CNN anchor Don Lemon's show, "CNN Tonight."

The Times said its story was based on interviews with 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress.

Trump has repeatedly lodged complaints about mainstream news outlets that he argues have covered his presidency unfairly and inaccurately.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.