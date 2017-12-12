Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year: 'Feminism'
After several spikes in lookups during 2017, Merriam-Webster named ' feminism ' its Word of the Year.
Those spikes corresponded to news- and entertainment-related events , such as the Women's March on Washington, DC in January, after the release of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and, more recently, in conjunction with a rise in workplace sexual assault and harassment being reported, according to Merriam-Webster.
'Feminism' is defined as 'the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities.' https://t.co/Zjf7CAPUjL— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 23, 2017
Editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski explains the data behind the Word of the Year decision in a video posted to Merriam-Webster's website. Lookups for 'feminism' this year saw a 70 percent increase over 2016 , according to the site.
2017 saw both a sustained rise in 'feminism' lookups and a number of event-driven spikes.'Feminism' is our #WordOfTheYear . https://t.co/CrEhuZe7HB— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 12, 2017
Rounding out the year's Top 10 words searched on the dictionary website were, Merriam-Webster reported: complicit , recuse , empathy , dotard , syzygy , gyro , federalism , hurricane and gaffe . Many of those words can be tied to events throughout the year in the news or entertainment world.
