World

Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year: 'Feminism'

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, a crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, in Washington. Organizers of the January Women's March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money Wednesday, March 8, 2017, to show their economic strength and impact on American society. 'A Day Without a Woman' is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration that drew millions of women into the streets in protest against misogyny, inequality and oppression.
After several spikes in lookups during 2017, Merriam-Webster named ' feminism ' its Word of the Year.

Those spikes corresponded to news- and entertainment-related events , such as the Women's March on Washington, DC in January, after the release of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and, more recently, in conjunction with a rise in workplace sexual assault and harassment being reported, according to Merriam-Webster.

Editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski explains the data behind the Word of the Year decision in a video posted to Merriam-Webster's website. Lookups for 'feminism' this year saw a 70 percent increase over 2016 , according to the site.

Rounding out the year's Top 10 words searched on the dictionary website were, Merriam-Webster reported: complicit , recuse , empathy , dotard , syzygy , gyro , federalism , hurricane and gaffe . Many of those words can be tied to events throughout the year in the news or entertainment world.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

