World

Couple gets married underwater in the Florida Keys

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, friends of British Army Sergeant Thomas Mould and Sandra Hyde show a lettered bedsheet, announcing the couple's marriage Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, underwater off Key Largo, Fla., in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The couple met in the Keys in 2013 and after a four-year courtship decided to wed there. (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, British Army Sergeant Thomas Mould, left, and Sandra Hyde, right, kiss after signing off on wedding vows during an underwater ceremony off Key Largo, Fla., in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. The couple met in the Keys in 2013 and after a four-year courtship decided to wed there. (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
KEY LARGO, Fla. — After a four-year courtship, a British Army sergeant and a former diving instructor have married underwater in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The couple used an underwater tablet Thursday to exchange wedding vows beside Molasses Reef off Key Largo.

In 2013, Thomas Mould, of Leicester, England, traveled on an Army adventure training dive trip to the Amoray Dive Resort in the Keys, where Sandra Hyde worked as an instructor.

The couple connected. Hyde traveled to Leicester a few times, and he visited her in the states.

They decided to marry and planned a summer wedding in an old English church but then decided an underwater wedding in the Keys would not only be more appropriate, but more cost-effective.

The couple is honeymooning in the Keys, before returning to live in England.

