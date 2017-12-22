Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Fire alarm disrupts holiday travel at Dallas airport

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, photo, travelers stand in line as they prepare to pass through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Miami International Airport, in Miami. The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday, July 5, 2016, it will work with American Airlines to speed up security lines. The agency will test CT scanners in Phoenix, and roll out redesigned security lanes this fall in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
DALLAS — A fire alarm at a Dallas airport forced thousands of holiday travelers to leave their gates and gather at security checkpoints, but most flights were not delayed by the disruption.

Officials at Dallas Love Field say an air-conditioning unit overheated early Friday, generating smoke that triggered the alarm.

Firefighters determined within half an hour that there was no fire or threat, but the alarm required people to return to the check-in and lobby areas.

The resulting wait to go back through security was upward of 90 minutes.

Most flights were not delayed, but some passengers struggled to reach their gates in time because of the security backup.

Dallas Love Field is one of two large commercial airports serving the Dallas area. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is the other.

