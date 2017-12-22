Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Deputies shoot, kill 7-year-old boy at Texas trailer park

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 10:45 a.m.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Four sheriff's deputies firing at a wanted felon shot and killed a 7-year-old boy when at least one round went through the wall of his San Antonio-area mobile home and struck him, sheriff's officials said.

The woman, sought for offenses including car theft who was being chased by Bexar County deputies, was attempting to break in to the trailer Thursday afternoon when the shooting happened, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The woman was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The boy was struck in the torso and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the names of the boy or the woman killed. Salazar said she had no apparent connection to the child or his family.

“I can definitively tell you that myself and all the deputies involved, there's not a single one us of that wouldn't trade places with this child,” Salazar told reporters late Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the deputies to fire at the woman. No weapon was found on her after she died. One of the deputies who was involved in a two-hour search for the woman said she had earlier pointed a gun several times, Salazar said.

The events unfolded Thursday morning when a man reported that a woman he knew had stolen his car, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Deputies found the woman hiding in the closet of a home where she pointed a gun at them before fleeing on foot, Salazar said. At one point she swam across a creek before running into a wooded area next to the trailer park where the boy lived.

It's not clear if she lost the weapon or discarded it as she was being chased.

Salazar said the woman tried to break into several homes at the trailer park in an effort to evade authorities before she came to the home where the child was inside with other family members.

Anthony Fritcher, 33, told the Express-News that he was closing the back door of his home at the trailer park when the front door was flung open and the woman walked in, demanding the keys to a Kia Soul parked in the driveway. Fritcher, along with others in the home, charged at the woman, who ran outside and out of sight.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.