World

Most of those enrolled in 'Obamacare' are in Trump states

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. An Associated Press analysis finds that Americans in states President Donald Trump carried account for more than 4 in 5 of those signed up for coverage under the health care law he still wants to take down.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON — An Associated Press analysis finds that Americans in states that President Donald Trump carried in last year's election account for most of those who signed up under the Obama health care law.

The analysis of new figures from the government found that 7.3 million of the 8.8 million people signed up thus far for next year come from states Trump won.

The four states with the highest number of sign-ups were all Trump states. They are Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia, accounting for nearly 3.9 million customers.

The AP's analysis points to a pattern of benefits from the health law in states the president won.

That'll be in the background when Congress returns in January to another installment of the long-running health care debate.

