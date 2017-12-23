5 news briefs you missed this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No doubt Christmas shopping has you hustling a bit more than usual.

Here are five Associated Press news briefs you may have missed this week:

Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey

DESTIN, Fla. — A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Jeff "Swede" Swedenhjelm fell 33 feet on Monday.

Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord. He currently is paralyzed from the chest down.

Lyric Swedenhjelm, who lives in Destin, said the family is trying to get her father to a country with a spinal specialist. She said Swedenhjelm is in a medically induced coma and is on a ventilator.

The family has started a fundraising page on GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $36,000.

Kentucky jailer taken to jail, charged with perjury

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky jailer has been taken to jail.

WPSD-TV reports McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray has been charged with perjury. She was booked into the Christian County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The charge stems from a trial in October involving former Deputy Jailer Ben Green. Green was accused of moving inmates from protective custody to the jail's general population without permission. The charges were dropped after Ray testified the jail was operating under a 2010 manual that did not include the current rules. But Kentucky State Police said they discovered the rules were in place and launched an investigation to determine if Ray had lied.

If convicted, Ray could face probation or up to five years in prison.

Man struck by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass has died

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a man critically hurt after a sandbag tossed by juveniles from an Ohio interstate overpass smashed through a car windshield has died.

A Toledo police spokesman says 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, died Friday at a hospital. He received severe head injuries when he was struck Tuesday night while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling on Interstate 75.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were charged Wednesday with felonious assault in Lucas County Juvenile Court. Toledo police spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney says they will now face additional charges after Byrd's death.

Police arrested the juveniles after seeing them leave the area near the overpass.

An assistant county prosecutor has said other cars were struck by objects thrown from the overpass that night.

Size matters: Florida man arrested for dinner complaints STUART, Fla. — A Florida man complaining about his dinner to police has landed in trouble. The 51-year-old man was charged with misusing the emergency 911 line after he called dispatchers twice to complain about the size of the meal served to him at Crabby's Seafood Shack in Stuart. TCPalm.com reported Nelson Agosto was arrested Monday. Police told the newspaper he complained the clams he was eating were so small that he didn't want to pay for them. In a 911 call released by the police department, Agosto told the dispatcher, "I ordered something, and it was extremely so small." The dispatcher told Agosto to call a nonemergency line, but he told police he forgot the number. Agosto was not taken to jail and is scheduled to appear in court in January. 9-1-1 call released : call #1 pic.twitter.com/i84rIekuP7 — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) December 21, 2017 Call #2 pic.twitter.com/vCTDtl0kzG — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) December 21, 2017 Tribe will move from shrinking island to farm in Louisiana NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana officials have chosen a sugar cane farm as the next home for residents of a tiny, shrinking island - a move funded with a 2016 federal grant awarded to help relocate communities fleeing the effects of climate change. Dozens of Isle de Jean Charles residents are to be relocated about 40 miles to the northwest, in Terrebonne Parish, Nola.com⅝The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate report. The state is negotiating to purchase the 515-acre tract, which is closer to stores, schools and health care - and which is less flood-prone than the island, which has been battered by hurricanes and tropical storms. Louisiana's Office of Community Development expects to finalize the purchase in the coming weeks. "Everybody seems to think it'll be a pretty quick property negotiation," said Mathew Sanders, the community development office's resilience program manager. A Feb. 14, 2017 photo shows Isle de Jean Charles in Louisiana. Louisiana officials have chosen a sugar cane farm as the next home for residents of the tiny, shrinking island. Dozens of Isle de Jean Charles residents are to be relocated about 40 miles to the northwest, in Terrebonne Parish, Nola.com|The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate report. The Associated Press