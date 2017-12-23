Californians capture majestic launch of SpaceX rocket
Updated 16 hours ago
SpaceX used a recycled Falcon 9 booster rocket to lift 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday.
The Iridium Communications satellites departed from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base as the setting sun highlighted the exhaust plume. Observers from all over Southern California recorded the launch and shared their photos and videos.
Pretty cool shot of last night's #spacex launch from Tomorrowland at Disneyland. #appropriate pic.twitter.com/xwMkaRmblL— Ron Cervenka (@Think_BlueLA) December 23, 2017
AWESOME! Rocket launch seen last night around 100 miles southeast of the launch pad from Oxnard, California. Photo credit: Thomas Emmerich. https://t.co/W6ZNpJvz0c #SpaceX #Falcon9 pic.twitter.com/6oe9wz74E0— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 23, 2017
Y'all. These white ppl really had us scared we was dealing with Aliens... nah dude it was just #spaceX . Real talk this lady was something else pic.twitter.com/2Vk4buJYvr— Sätän (@wokelatinaa) December 23, 2017
Apsolutely amazing video of #spacex launch from Los Angeles by @SoCalAleen WOW!!! #SpaceX #LosAngeles #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/LwXpmmw8mx— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 23, 2017
#SpaceX launch view from #SantaMonica Ferris wheel pic.twitter.com/0bFnI4i9nf— josh (@josuevelose) December 23, 2017
The view of @SpaceX from @Disneyland in Anaheim. Amazing. Feels like a dream @elonmusk #spacex pic.twitter.com/w0cfe09szm— Mehmet Akcin (@mhmtkcn) December 23, 2017
Thanks for freaking us out, @elonmusk . Thought the were here. Ready to eat us for dinner. #spacex #ufo #ufos pic.twitter.com/YRMIFFz8lS— Kelly Ann Collins (@itskac) December 23, 2017
A better edit of the #Falcon9 #SpaceX #rocketlaunch last night pic.twitter.com/Mnd0UF4dvs— kevin rimcoski (@nsibanez91) December 23, 2017
On Friday, December 22nd at 5:27 p.m. PST, #SpaceX 's #falcon9 successfully lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying the #Iridium -4 mission to orbit. #elonmusk #LosAngelessky #spaceship #NotaUFO Not a #ufosighting pic.twitter.com/xz3s4q5L8C— lafemmemerveilleuse (@largottes) December 23, 2017
Space X launch over the Getty Museum. Beautiful! #spacex @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5BNr2NAo5A— Olivia Jia (@jar_olive) December 23, 2017
I told you it would be spectacular #SpaceX #Iridium4 pic.twitter.com/8dPuxNVEMd— tiny baby fingers (@kevins_fingers) December 23, 2017
And here's one from as far away as Phoenix, Ariz.
Here's a better look at tonight's Falcon 9 rocket launch as viewed over downtown Phoenix. #falcon9 #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/5SKFjuKqyZ— John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) December 23, 2017