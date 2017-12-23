Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Californians capture majestic launch of SpaceX rocket

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
A Hair Salon worker photographs the light display of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch, Friday, Dec. 22 2017, in Apple Valley, Calif. The launch was more than 200 miles from Apple Valley yet was still brilliantly visible. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications.
James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP
Updated 11 hours ago

SpaceX used a recycled Falcon 9 booster rocket to lift 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday.

The Iridium Communications satellites departed from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base as the setting sun highlighted the exhaust plume. Observers from all over Southern California recorded the launch and shared their photos and videos.

And here's one from as far away as Phoenix, Ariz.

