World

Tropical Storm Tembin leaves more than 120 dead in Philippines

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Policemen ecavuate a baby in Cagayan City on Dec. 22, 2017, after the Cagayan River swelled caused by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Tembin.
Messan Annam via AFP/Getty Images
Policemen ecavuate a baby in Cagayan City on Dec. 22, 2017, after the Cagayan River swelled caused by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Tembin.

Updated 15 hours ago

Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed flash floods in the southern Philippines reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said Saturday.

Most of the deaths were reported to be in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Photos and videos shared on Twitter reveal the extent of the devastation.

