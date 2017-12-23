Tropical Storm Tembin leaves more than 120 dead in Philippines
Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed flash floods in the southern Philippines reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said Saturday.
Most of the deaths were reported to be in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula.
Photos and videos shared on Twitter reveal the extent of the devastation.
PICTURES: Death toll climbs as tropical storm #Tembin crashes into #Philippines https://t.co/PCqhcmtIS6 pic.twitter.com/d3YRNstAgg— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 23, 2017
