World

Prosecutor: 'No doubt' Harrisburg gunman was targeting police officers

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Harrisburg Police block off sections of the street after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in PennsylvaniaÕs capital.
Updated 11 hours ago

HARRISBURG — There's “no doubt” a gunman who fired at police in several locations in the state capital, wounding one of them before they shot and killed him, was targeting police officers, a prosecutor said.

Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a Harrisburg police officer on Friday afternoon and later at a state trooper, wounding her before pursuing her, Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said.

“He fired several shots at a Capitol police officer and at a Pennsylvania state police trooper in marked vehicles,” Marsico told reporters, flanked by state police, Capitol police and FBI officials.

The gunfire began shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, when the man fired several shots at a state Capitol officer in downtown Harrisburg, striking his car several times and sending one shot “that went very close to hitting him,” Marsico said. About 20 or 30 minutes later, he fired several shots at the state trooper, striking her with one of those shots.

The trooper is “doing well,” is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery, Marsico said.

