Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Secret Santa hands out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Santa Claus is seen through reflections in the window of Santa's Workshop on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at Overly's Country Christmas in Mt. Pleasant.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Santa Claus is seen through reflections in the window of Santa's Workshop on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at Overly's Country Christmas in Mt. Pleasant.

Updated 4 hours ago

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A reporter for the Kansas City Star tagged along recently as Secret Santa followed his long tradition of handing out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka places where the hurting and downtrodden gather, including a shelter and thrift store.

At each stop, the arrival of Santa and his “elves” was met with quizzical stares. By the time they left, there were tears of joy and shouts of “praise Jesus.”

Local police and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt accompanied the Secret Santa.

“This is such a heart-warming experience,” Schmidt said. “Such raw generosity.”

The Secret Santa tradition began years ago with a man named Larry Stewart. Stewart was touched by a stranger's kindness at his lowest point. He later became wealthy and decided to share his good fortune with strangers.

When Stewart was dying of cancer, he asked the current Santa to carry on the mission. He has done so for 11 years.

Today's Santa has always remembered what Stewart said on his death bed: “I wish I could have helped more people.”

The current Santa insists on anonymity.

“It's not about the person,” he said. “It's about the deed.”

But occasionally, reporters are invited along in hopes of inspiring kindness in others. And sometimes, Santa has kindness shown to him.

Debi Widman of Topeka was shopping at a thrift store when a man she didn't know walked up and told her he liked her coat. The stranger offered her $50. Then $75. Then $100.

“I don't want any money,” she told him. “I'll give it to you.”

That's when Santa revealed himself. He gave Widman $100 and she kept her coat.

“God bless you,” she told him.

Widman's gesture helped make Santa's day.

“Those with the least,” he said, “are always willing to give the most.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.