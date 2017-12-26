Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Columbus logs 139 homicides, tying record high from 1991

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 10:21 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has tied its record high number of homicides after an overnight death became the 139th this year.

The shooting northeast of downtown was reported Tuesday shortly after midnight. Police say 37-year-old Aaron Fletcher Leapheart III was shot through a door to his apartment and collapsed in a courtyard as he tried to flee. It's under investigation.

Police Chief Kim Jacobs has called for peace and action to address the increase in slayings in Ohio's capital and biggest city. She attributes the increase to more illegal guns on the street, effects of the opioid epidemic, more shots being fired during crimes and people turning to guns to solve arguments.

Columbus also had 139 homicides in 1991. This year's tally includes one victim who died from injuries from a 2014 shooting.

