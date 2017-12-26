Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Work fatalities increase in U.S., decrease in Pennsylvania in 2016

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

A total of 5,190 people died of work injuries in 2016, a 7 percent increase from 2015 and the third consecutive increase in annual workplace deaths, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The last time more than 5,000 people died from work injuries was in 2008, the agency said.

The number of occupational fatalities in Pennsylvania fell from 173 in 2015 to 163 in 2016, a 6 percent decrease.

The leading cause of work deaths nationally and in the state was vehicle accidents or other transportation-related incidents. They accounted for 40 percent of the national deaths and 34 percent of the Pennsylvania deaths.

