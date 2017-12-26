Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Minnesota couple delivers Christmas Day baby on side of road

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Taylor Lindeman leans in over his wife Hannah and newborn daughter, Poppy, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Taylor Lindeman leans in over his wife Hannah and newborn daughter, Poppy, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Hannah Lindeman holds her newborn daughter, Poppy, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Husband, Taylor Lindeman delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Hannah Lindeman holds her newborn daughter, Poppy, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Husband, Taylor Lindeman delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
In this Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Hannah Lindeman holds her newborn daughter, Poppy, in her hospital room at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Sitting behind Hannah is her husband, Taylor. The Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
In this Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Hannah Lindeman holds her newborn daughter, Poppy, in her hospital room at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Sitting behind Hannah is her husband, Taylor. The Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Updated 15 hours ago

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. — A Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a road while rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day, just two minutes after the mother's water broke.

Taylor and Hannah Lindeman told the Star Tribune that they were forced to pull over along Highway 8 at the edge of Chisago City and Wyoming to wait for an ambulance.

Taylor Lindeman says they were on the way to a St. Paul hospital in minus-2 degree (minus-19 Celsius) weather, but the baby “had other plans.” Hannah Lindeman gave birth to a daughter, Poppy, in the car's front passenger seat.

A police officer arrived shortly after the birth and tied off the umbilical cord with a shoelace from Hannah's boot.

The couple expects to return home from United Hospital on Wednesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.