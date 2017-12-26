Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Property manager finds 4 people dead in N.Y. basement apartment

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 9:15 p.m.
Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.
Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.
Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region.
Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region.

Updated 6 hours ago

TROY, N.Y. — Four people were found dead Tuesday and may have been killed in a basement apartment in New York's capital region, police said.

A property manager made the grisly discovery at a home in Troy, a city near Albany, police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said.

The deaths are “certainly suspicious,” he said. “Until something changes our mind, we're looking at it as a homicide.”

“It's horrible. Terrible. Sad — sad especially at this time of year,” DeWolf said. “We're going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here.”

A phone call to one of the home's apartments was answered by someone who declined to comment.

Officers swarmed the street and cordoned off the area around the home in the Lansingburgh neighborhood, which runs along the Hudson River in Troy, a city of about 50,000 people.

Jason Fenton has lived across from the home for about two decades. He told reporters that he was horrified by what had happened in what he called a quiet neighborhood of families who are “trying to make Troy better, and they're trying to make this capital region better.”

Troy is home to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, though it's miles away from the crime scene. The city also is known for the Louis Comfort Tiffany stained-glass windows that grace multiple churches and buildings from Troy's industrial heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.