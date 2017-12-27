Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Fireball lights up social media, evening sky in New England

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
In this file photo from Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower over Springville, Ala.
Updated 5 hours ago

A fireball that lit up the evening sky is lighting up social media.

The bright streak Tuesday evening was seen in parts of New England, including southern Maine and New Hampshire.

The Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program webcam on Mount Agamenticus in York County captured the event at 5:52 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Gray tweeted, "Did you see a fireball or meteor just now?"

One social media user tweeted that her parents in Wakefield, New Hampshire, thought it was fireworks. Observers are being encouraged to report what they saw to the American Meteor Society website.

Our webcam captured the meteor tonight!

A post shared by Mtagamenticus (@mtagamenticus) on

