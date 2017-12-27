Home health projected to be fastest growing employer for next decade
Home health services will probably see the fastest job growth in the next decade, but the food services industries will add the most jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The reason is that the food services workforce is more than 8 times the size of the home health services workforce.
The addition of about 1.1 million food service jobs in the next 10 years represents a 9.4 percent growth for that industry, but the addition of about 738,000 home health jobs represents a 54.2 percent growth for that industry.
The only two goods-producing industries that registered in the top 20 fastest growing industries were support activities for mining — adding about 69,000 jobs for a 26.2 percent growth — and oil and gas extraction — adding about 34,000 jobs for an 18.9 percent growth.
The online data includes information on 205 industries.