Critics take to Twitter over public's reaction to Disneyland power outage
Updated 7 hours ago
A power outage today at Disneyland not only caused outrage with the park's patrons, but also drew critics of the public's reaction to the short-lived outage.
Many people took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to criticize the swift reaction from people near and far about the theme park's outage while parts of Puerto Rico still remain without power after Hurricane Maria struck the island Sept. 20.
I'm watching 'breaking news' about the power outage at #Disneyland leaving people stuck on rides and I thought about whether the kids in Puerto Rico might enjoy getting stuck on a Disney ride right now.— hippersons, ambivalently. (@hippersons) December 27, 2017
Puerto Rico has been without power, water and many supplies for almost 100 days. *crickets* #Disneyland has been without power for a few hours, affecting attractions. Mass chaos.Come on people, where's your outrage for Puerto Rico? People's lives are at stake! https://t.co/PjhbOPGWRR— ☃️Nat "Science-Based" Cook☃️ (@NatCookResists) December 27, 2017
Tomorrow marks 100 days that Puerto Rico has been without power.Disneyland has had a power outage for several hours, affecting a dozen rides and other attractions.Which one do you think is getting more attention? #Disneyland— Charlotte Clymer ️ (@cmclymer) December 27, 2017
#Disneyland is without power. Chaos. If only people shared the same concern with Puerto Rico.— Lindsay (@lreynolds93) December 27, 2017
#ThoughtsAndPrayers to all those at #Disneyland who were inconvenienced by today's power outage.(Imagine what life has been like in #PuertoRico ...)— Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) December 28, 2017
It's difficult to take this so-called 'breaking news' about the power outage at #Disneyland very seriously when Puerto Rico is still without power.— Neisha (@mzneisha0005) December 28, 2017
